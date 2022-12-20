General

Chitwan National Park (CNP) has used the camera trapping method at Meghauli area in order to track violent wildlife.

The CNP used this method from December 18. Information Officer of CNP, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, said cameras have been kept in Meghauli area after a wild elephant killed a woman of Bharatpur metropolitan city-28 on December 17. Four cameras have been installed for this purpose from Meghauli to Golaghat area.

Cameras have been kept based on the information that there are Dhurbe elephant and a tiger at the area belonging to Meghauli Users Committee.

Activities are underway for the management of the wildlife by identifying their condition based on information that the tiger is in injured condition and there is also an elephant.

“A technical team of CNP is active on the matter to identify their condition and their management. We are involved in management as the conflict between Dhrube elephant and injured tiger might escalate,” he added.

A team under the leadership of senior veterinarian Dr Bijay Kumar Shrestha of CNP has been mobilized for the same, according to CNP. Three elephants have been mobilized in the area.

Four people lost their lives to wildlife attacks in the current fiscal year. Of them, two were killed from elephant attack, one each from tiger and rhino attack, said Tiwari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal