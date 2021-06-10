General

Head coach Park Hang-seo has said that he doesn’t want to put any pressure on his team and believed that the Vietnamese national men’s football squad will perform well during the match against Malaysia on June 11.

Speaking at a press conference on June 10 ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Park said the coaching staff has tried to help the players have their best spiritual and physical fitness.

Also present at the event, midfielder Luong Xuan Truong said it will be another tough match for Vietnam, but they will play cautiously and wait for opportunities.

Vietnam trounced Indonesia 4-0 in their match of Group G in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers which took place in the UAE on June 7.

Vietnam are now on top of Group G with 14 points while Malaysia have nine points. After the 0-4 loss against UAE last week, Malaysia have no choice but to defeat Vietnam to advance to the final World Cup qualifying round. Vietnam also need three points to hold the top position, meaning the game will prove crucial for both teams.

The match will take place on June 11 at 11:45 pm (Hanoi time)./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency