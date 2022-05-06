General

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel has reiterated that the five-party coalition in the incumbent government was formed with the aim to safeguard changes achieved, constitution and republic and for development, prosperity and political stability. In his address to a joint election assembly organised here on Friday by the alliance, the leader said the coalition has come together for the sake of changes and against regressive forces.

In another context, he accused the former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli of attacking the parliament, people's mandate, stability and good governance by dissolving the parliament.

He stressed the need for the alliance to help each other in the poll. There was a need for a unity among parties with different ideologies to resolve problems facing the country, he viewed.

Poudel also underscored the need for delivering justice to helpless people by maintaining social justice and creating environment conducive for poor people to generate incomes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal