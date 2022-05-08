General

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba said existing coalition was forged between the political parties that were in favor of democracy and transformation.

Addressing an election rally at Ghorahi in Dang district on Sunday, Deuba claimed that the five-party alliance was able to protect the constitution.

Appealing to the cadres and leaders in the party to cast their ballot diligently as per the agreement of the current coalition, he urged the party cadres to work more actively to ensure victory of the coalition candidates in the upcoming May 13 local level election.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ commented that the local level election was going to be a historic referendum.

He underscored the coalition stating that the struggle between regressive forces and progressive forces was not over yet.

The former Prime Minister said Ghorahi folks had valued the current coalition and the candidates vying from Nepali Congress and his party should be elected to make the coalition more meaningful.

He observed that the coalition would be successful through cordial relations, consensus and unity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal