General

Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Center) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that the coalition government will be formed after the elections.

Talking to media persons after casting his vote at Nepal Police School Shantipur polling booth in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-14, he said that the alliance will continue as long as there is no threat to the constitution, good governance and prosperity. “There is a nationwide wave in favor of the alliance and I believe that the coalition will win a majority with ease”.

He also assured that the current coalition will not break over the issue of the leadership of the government that will be formed after the election. Stating that the election will start a new process of development and prosperity in the country, he claimed that prosperity in the country will be possible only with the leadership of the party that is the bearer of change for good governance and prosperity.

Dahal also expressed his commitment to always focus on the development of Chitwan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal