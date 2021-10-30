General

Minister for Information and Communications Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said Rajendra Rai-led coalition government would be formed in the Province 1.

At a programme organized here Saturday, Minister Karki said province’s parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) Rai would lead the new government in the province as per the consensus. He also said that strengthening the culture of coalition is the need of the hour.

Minister Karki said that there was no other way to abide by the top leaders’ decision to keep the alliance of five parties intact.

Also speaking at the same event, Minister Karki said that the federal government was committed to working for leading the nation towards sustainable development by maintaining stability and safeguarding people’s livelihood. Karki was of the argument that the erstwhile government did nothing for the cause of people except concentrating power and making big talks.

Minister Karki, who is also the federal government spokesperson, said that all the eligible people in the country would receive COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2078 BS, adding that vaccination drive was the government’s top priority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal