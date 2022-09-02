General

CPN (Maoist) Centre Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' asserted that seat sharing among the coalition partners for upcoming twin elections was reaching a conclusion.

Chairperson Dahal, who arrived Birendranagar in Surkhet district today to address a training programme being organized by CPN (Maoist Centre) Karnali Province Committee, said so while talking to the media persons at the Surkhet Airport after disembarking from the aircraft.

Dahal informed that they were soon to reach an agreement on seat sharing among the current five-party coalition by clearly determining the constituencies and Provinces.

Stating that there was consensus in the current coalition, he added, "We will forge a balanced electoral alliance for the Province Assembly and House of Representatives (HoR) election this time."

He ruled out any possibility of electoral alliance with CPN (UML), another leftist party his party was merged and contested in the last Province Assembly and HoR election.

Moreover, the former Prime Minister also assured that they will contest upcoming November 20's twin election by further strengthening the current coalition. According to him, preparation was afoot to form his party's government in the Karnali Province.

During the meeting with media persons, Dahal also reaffirmed that he will contest in the HoR election from constituency no 3 in Chitwan district. It may be noted that Dahal was elected from the same constituency in the last HoR election in 2017.

Furthermore, he shared that his party was effortful for merger with CPN (Unified Socialist). The newest leftist party led by former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal was formed following a split from CPN (UML) led by another former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Dahal said that although CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have agreed to keep their respective election symbol while contesting the upcoming elections, they were mulling to bring out the same manifesto, said Dahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal