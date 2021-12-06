Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the current alliance between the political parties was formed to strengthen democracy and safeguard federalism. He said that the alliance between the ruling parties would continue till the coming elections to protect democracy, secularism and republic.

Speaking at a state-level sports and training program organized by the party-affiliated Nepal Sports Federation Samajwadi here today, Chair Nepal said the alliance of the ruling parties will achieve more success in the next elections of all the three levels.

At the program held in the electoral constituency of CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, Nepal said that the CPN-UML was divided due to Oli's arrogance. He claimed that the Unified Socialist Party would be established as a popular party in the coming election.

Chair of the party's Province No. 1 Committee and Chief Minister of Province No. 1 Rajendra Kumar Rai said that there was a common challenge to take the country towards prosperity by implementing democracy and federalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal