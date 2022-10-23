General

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived here in connection with addressing the province-level training and assembly to be organised by the five-party ruling alliance in Dhangadhi of Kailali district today.

Along with PM Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (unified Socialist) chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal and Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, among other leaders, will also address the assembly.

The alliance leaders are currently making their statements in the assembly at present.

The five-party ruling alliance has organised the province-level training and assembly in view of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections scheduled for this November 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal