The military conduct programme concluded here on Wednesday.

Addressing the army rank and file on the occasion, Chief of Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma said fully adhering with the military code of conduct is the army’s discipline and main strength.

“Every military personnel should always remember and abide by the military conduct. This is an army’s duty,” he said. He also directed army personnel to discharge their duty with due responsibilities so the norms and values of the entire military organisation and chain of command remain intact. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal