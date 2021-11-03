General

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma laid the foundation stone to the Chisapani area conservation and infrastructure construction project at Bhimphedi Rural Municipality-6 in Makwanpur on Wednesday.

The ancient fort, Chisapanigadhi, is being protected with the joint investment of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Bhimphedi Rural Municipality.

CoAS Sharma expressed happiness over the initiative to construct infrastructures in an artistic and attractive form. He reminded that the forts across the country like Chisapanigadhi had played significant role to protect the country's border in the past. So the initiative to protect such fort is a welcome deed, he observed.

He also assured assistance from Nepal Army to this initiative.

According to him, such forts could be developed as the national pride projects and the future generation reminded of the history. The CoAS believed that it would help promote tourism in the country.

On the occasion, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Makwanpur, Raghunath Khulal, said Chisapani fort was then the trade point. So its conservation was begun.

Source: National News Agency Nepal