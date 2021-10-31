General

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma has handed the insignia of Lieutenant General to Saroj Pratap Rana who was recently promoted to the post.

At an investiture ceremony organised at the Army Headquarters today, General Sharma adorned Lieutenant General Rana with the insignia.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 28 decided to promote Rana to the post of Lieutenant General. He has been assigned the responsibility of the Chief of Staff of the Nepali Army, the Army Public Relations and Information Directorate has stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal