Key Issues

The Nepal Army Headquarters has officially bid farewell to Chief of Army Staffs (CoAS), Purna Chandra Thapa, on Sunday.

Acting CoAS Prabhuram Sharma hosted a farewell programme in honour of the retired CoAS Thapa at Army Headquarters.

Thapa served the Nepal Army for nearly 42 years. At the farewell programme, Thapa handed over the flag and truncheon to Acting CoAS Sharma.

Thapa is remembered for his robust command and eloquence. He is retiring on September 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal