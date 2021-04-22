Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Chief of the Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa has directed all related not to carry out any activity that would affect prestigious military organisation.

Nepali Army would be weak and as a result, it would benefit, individual, group and disguised elements, he said at a week-long programme related to military conduct organised here.

The programme aims to encourage rank and file of the Army to be moral and good character while being sensitive towards human norms and values.

He also urged the army personnel to follow the military code of conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal