General

A cold wave has started in western Tarai districts, including in Bardia, with the plummeting temperature. Dense fog occurs in the morning further exacerbating the cold. Normal life has been affected due to the cold wave.

The elderly and children have been hit hard by the cold wave. Children have started suffering from pneumonia and respiratory diseases with the excessive cold.

Locals have started lighting fire for warmth in the morning at different places. Although some warmth is felt in the daytime, it is chilly cold in the morning and evening which has made life difficult, shared Yam Prasad Sharma of Madhuban, Bardia.

The vegetable crop has also been affected due to the cold wave. “The cold wave has affected potato, tomato and other leafy vegetables, “said Top Bahadur Bhat, a farmer from Madhuban Municipality-8.

Source: National News Agency Nepal