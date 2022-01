General

The Tribhuvan Highway has been obstructed due to dense cold wave at Simbhanjyang. As a result, vehicles heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda and vice versa have been stuck midway, said Inspector Shree Ram Timalsina. Earlier, the highway that was obstructed due to snowfall resumed on Thursday evening. Transportation will reopen when the weather condition is good, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal