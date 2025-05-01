Collaboration Essential for Ensuring Dignified Labour, Says Speaker



Kathmandu: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has highlighted the necessity of collaboration among all stakeholders to secure social security, enhance skill development, and create a technology-friendly environment for workers. He emphasized equal opportunities and dignified labour practices in his message for World Labour Day (May Day).

According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire extended his best wishes to workers, labour activists, and trade unions in Nepal. He pointed out that issues such as child labour, gender inequality in the workplace, opaque employment systems, and exploitation in foreign employment underscore the need for stronger policies and monitoring mechanisms.

World Labour Day serves as a day of solidarity in the collective effort to build an inclusive, just, and dignified society. Speaker Ghimire acknowledged the challenges in implementing laws that ensure workers’ rights. He stressed that the Constitution has institutionalized these rights as the foundation of economic and social justice

. Article 34 of the Constitution guarantees the ‘right to labour,’ which outlines the State’s responsibility in ensuring fair wages, a safe and dignified labour environment, and social security.