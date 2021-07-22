Key Issues

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the development works were not possible without the construction entrepreneurs, hence the government was ready to join hands with them.

In a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal at the Ministry today, he suggested the entrepreneurs to provide their suggestions on the amendment to be made in standard bidding document, for healthy and competition-based bidding.

The delegation led by FCAN Chair Rabi Singh presented written suggestions to Minister on ways to improve the construction business in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal