General

Minister for Forest and Environment, Pradip Yadav, has said collective efforts are needed to minimize the effects of air pollution as it spreads out of national border. Air pollution is not a problem of any single country, but a common problem of many countries, he viewed.

During a programme organized by the Environment Department on Wednesday, Minister Yadav viewed attention and engagement of people and agencies from wider sectors is needed to combat the serious problem of the day. The air pollution has direct bearing in country's ecosystem. Health, agriculture and economic growth are also impacted badly by the air pollution, he added.

According to him, development and environment are not inimical but complementary. So, any development initiatives forwarded by Nepal government should be in line with the spirit of sustainable development and the Environment Conservation Act, 2076, and Environment Conservation Regulation, 2077.

The Minister argued that forest fires were occurring due to not having preparedness.

Source: National News Agency Nepal