education, Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel, has said that only the colleges having their own 100-bed hospital could run teaching learning activities of nursing subject.

Talking to media persons here today, Minister Paudel opined that activities should not be carried out going beyond the act formulated by the Medical Education Commission.

He shared that the act formulated by the Commission two years ago has mentioned that the colleges owned by themselves could built a 100-bed hospital.

The Education Minister further said that the colleges meeting the criteria could run teaching learning activities of nursing subject while discussion was underway in the case of others.

He opined that a meeting held at the Ministry few days ago had asked all the colleges having 100-bed hospital to start teaching learning activities.

Teaching learning of PCL nursing could not be run as decision has already been taken to scrap it from 2080 BS, added Minister Paudel.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS