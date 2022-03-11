General

: The National Land Commission has asked landless squatters that include Dalits and unmanaged settlements to apply for getting their problems resolved.

The landless squatters at 159 local levels in 41 districts can apply for the same through the respective local level.

The landless squatters from whom the applications have been sought are from Morang, Terhathum, Sunsari, Jhapa, Panchthar, Taplejung, Dhankuta and Bhojpur districts in Province 1, Rautahat, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Bara, Parsa, Siraha and Mahottari in Madhes Province and Makawanpur, Sindhuli, Dhading, Nuwakot, Lalitpur and Chitwan in Bagmati Province.

Likewise, others are from Tanahun, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), Baglung and Kaski in Gandaki Province, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta West), Palpa, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Argakhanchi, Gulmi, Banke, Bardiya and Dang in Lubmibi Province, Salyan, Rukum West, Surkhet in Karnali Province and Kanchanpur, Kailali, Dadeldhura and Baitadi in Sudurpaschim Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal