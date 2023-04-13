General

President Ram Chandra Paudel has stressed it is time for all Nepalis to commit to building a strong and prosperous Nepal by utilizing huge resources and unlocking development potentials.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the New Year 2080BS today, President Paudel viewed political stability and good government must be established to wipe out despair. "I'm committed to the belief that country and the federal republic system should be run as per constitutional resolution that has made people sovereign," he said, adding that the country could be taken ahead to socialism with the establishment of peace, development and prosperity only by adhering to democratic values and customs, and by fulfilling constitutional duties and responsibilities.

He underscored reinforcement of accountability, transparency and good governance as the pillars of democracy. True implementation of the pillars of democracy would create public trust on system, according to him.

President Paudel warned that the activism against rule of law and to cater vested interest will not yield positive result.

The message of best wishes further read there must not be carelessness to ensure rights enshrined in the constitution to the down trodden people and community. Rising above party and group interest is essential for it, the statement said.

President Paudel said, "I wish peace, prosperity and happiness to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad on this occasion."

He also reminded the pressing issues of day, including economic improvement, climate change and its effect, and need of upgrading country to the status of developing country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal