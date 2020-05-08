legal-Judicial

Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumers Welfare Committee under the House of Representatives (HoR) today directed the government to make arrangements to bring back the migrant workers to homeland.

The committee meeting today urged the government to initiate the necessary arrangements to keep them in quarantine after returning to the homeland. The committee president Bimal Shreebastav shared that the committee made this direction to return a large number of migrant workers who are stranded in various foreign countries.

He also reminded that the Supreme Court had already directed the government to this end but why it was yet to be implemented. The committee has further drawn the government’s attention to manage the foods and other basic needs of the daily wage earners as they are adversely affected due to ongoing lockdown.

Source: National News Agency