A district level COVID-19 control committee has been formed under the convenorship of State Assembly member Bijaya Subedi.

The joint meeting of people’s representatives, political party leaders and social organizations formed a 15-member committee on Friday.

The committee comprises Bharatpur Metropolitan city mayor Renu Dahal, District Coordination Committee Chief Krishna Kumar Dalalkoti, Chief District Officer Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, district chairs of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Nepali Congress (NC) and others and district based major hospitals representatives.

The committee also will take initiations to manage the makeshift COVID-19 control hospital and coordinate for other emergency in case of outbreak.

Source: National News Agency Nepal