A Coordination and Monitoring Committee has been formed by the Nepali Army to take forward the construction of the Kathmandu-Terai Madhesh Fast Track (KTFT) at the earliest.

The 72.5 kilometres national pride project is being implemented by the Nepali Army (NA). The four-lane express way will pass through Khokana of Lalitpur, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Makawanpur and reach Nijgadh of Bara district.

The Committee is chaired by NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal and is tasked to resolve the issues emanating while implementing the estimated Rs 175.19 billion project.

Committee chairperson Silwal said, “The Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to accelerate and complete construction of the Project as the organization’s mandate. It would be our major responsibility to fulfill that mandate.”

The Project is not only strategically important but also multifaceted one. The Committee, formed to accelerate the Project consists of Colonel Rakshya KC, Lieutenant Colonel Sauravman Singh Basnet, Colonel Kamal Baniya and Colonel Dharmendra Jha, added Committee Chairperson Silwal.

The Committee has already sprung into action towards delivering on the mandate. The Project initiated in fiscal year 2017/18 is expected to be completed by mid-January, 2025.

There will be 87 bridges with a total length of 10,596 metres covering 14.62 percent of the total length of the KTFT.

So far the project’s financial and physical progress is around 20 percent. Until last fiscal year, Rs 37.96 billion was spent.

Lately, NA Brigadier General Kamal Bikram Shah takes charge of coordinating the project implementation.

The feasibility study of the project was conducted in 2049 BS and the Danish government had supported it. The project is taken as the shortest route connecting the Kathmandu Valley to the Tarai Madhesh.

The government in the budget announcement for the fiscal year 2066-67 BS (2009-10) decided to open an approach road to the Expressway and as per the decision, the NA completed the work in three years at a cost of Rs 940 million.

The project remains as the national pride project with its strategic significance.

Political parties wrangled for long to decide the matter of handing the responsibility of the project development. Finally, the NA was entrusted with the responsibility unanimously.

According to NA Spokesperson Silwal, the implementation of the Asian Highway Standard Project goes on in a rapid way.

Source: National News Agency Nepal