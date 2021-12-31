General

A five-member committee led by Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Prasad Phuyal has been formed to probe the killing of a man in a road accident at Ishworpur Municipality-7 in the district.

A local Ram Kumar Mahato was killed when a motorcycle and a police van collided at the Municipality five days ago. Over the incident, a prohibition order has been extended until today evening, said Chief District Officer Thaneshwor Gautam.

As per an agreement reached on Wednesday in Lalbandi, the family of the deceased reached the hospital where body of Mahato has been kept to receive his mortal remains. However, they changed their mind and refused to take the body of the deceased demanding that their six-point demand be met first.

The probe committee members are Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaisawal (Provincial Traffic Police Office, Pathalaiya, Bara), Inspector Gobinda Lal Karna and Sub Inspector of Police Prem Kumar Sah (Police Office, Janakpur, Dhanusha) and Police Head Constable Pramod Kumar Sah (Federal Police Unit Office, Janakpur, Dhanusha).

The committee has been directed to investigate and submit the report soon, said the police.

