The Committee on Education and Health under the House of Representatives has urged the government to conduct Grade 12 exams by ensuring health and safety protocol. The Committee argued the repeated postponement of exams would cause negative impact on students.

The Committee meeting held on Friday expressed concern why the Grade 12 exam was postponed while other university exams were being held as usual. Committee member Man Bahadur Bishwokarma viewed the exams of universities across the country and of international board were being held physically, so only the exam of Grade 12 must not be put on hold.

The students who were outside the Kathmandu Valley had to return the Valley time and again owing to repeated postponement of exams, he added, saying it caused despair on them.

Similarly, another member Surendra Kumar Yadav complained that engineering colleges were imposing fee even on sports, and excursion though the students were bound to stay at home due to COVID-19.

Former minister and committee member Giriraj Mani Pokhrel also stressed the need of holding physical exams.

Members Hit Bahadur Tamang and Jivan Ram Shrestha wondered why the CCMC was not working on its own discretion. Consultation with various bodies within government was essential before deciding to postpone the Grade 12 exams, they argued.

Committee member Suresh Kumar Rai stressed the need for reforming the CCMC, saying it was committing monopoly. Namita Chaudhary shed light on difficulties on holding online classes due to the problem of load shedding in city areas including Kathmandu and lack of internet in many rural areas while Ekwal Miya suggested that examinations of Grade 12 be taken in more than one phases.

The Committee President Jayapuri Gharti said that the state should be serious about the postponement of the Grades 12 exam.

Chairperson of the National Examination Board Prof Dr Chandra Mani Poudel said that the tests had to be put off due to various reasons despite all preparations, stating that as a result, students have been badly impacted. He asked for reasons for the postponement of the examinations.

Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Ram Prasad Thapaliya blamed CCMC for postponing the examinations at the eleventh hour. All students in the Kathmandu Valley sitting for the tests were vaccinated against COVID-19, he said. "Both the Board and the Ministry are in favour of holding the tests," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal