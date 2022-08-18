General

Number of patients turning up to the health facilities, including Tikapur Hospital and Tikapur municipality-based health service providing institutions have increased compared to previous days.

"Common cold with high fever has troubled all family members including minors. We did not send our children to school for over a week due to high fever", shared Arbind BK, a local of Tikapur.

As informed, number of patients turning up to the health facility at Tikapur-based Bijayanagar City Health Centre now has doubled than that was in the normal times before.

In-charge of City Health Centre Usha Shah said all members of families were found ill. "Daily up to 35 people used to visit the clinic. It has now increased to 60", she added.

Likewise, number of patients visiting Manikapur-based City Health Centre has also whopped. Health worker Kabita Khadka shared score of people visiting the health centres here have doubled in the recent days. "Most of the patients visiting the health facility are complaining of common cold, fever and respiratory complications".

The cases of seasonal common cold and fever have heightened after rainy season, informed Public Health Inspector Kewal Singh Sarki.

With the cases on the rise, Kailali municipality has urged the public to compulsorily wear face mask, test COVID on suspect and take care of necessary treatment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal