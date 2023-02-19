General

General Secretary of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Dev Prasad Gurung has said a common person would be appropriate candidate for the new president.

At a press meet organized by the Press Centre Nepal Kaski chapter here Sunday, General Secretary Gurung viewed a common candidate rather than a party representative was needed for the President. "NC and UML have planned to field candidacies for the President, but it is the post for the common person that understands well the spirit of constitution and democracy by rising above party stand," he said, reminding that even the constitution had envisioned the president a common person.

He further argued that while nominating the president from the political party, it resulted in betrayal. So, the person committed to protecting democracy and constitution is appropriate for the presidential post.

He however said, "Any political party can propose the candidate having clean image. The person, who assaults on constitution and takes decision in favour of any party, can not be the president." Gurung reiterated that they were betrayed previously to this regard.

Moreover, the Maoist Centre's General Secretary Gurung underscored that country's interest must be taken into account while electing the president. Entire country's stability is prime need where constitution is protected, and good governance and economic prosperity are ensured.

Source: National News Agency- RSS