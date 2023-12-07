Common perspective, collaboration thru Loss and Damage Fund necessary: Minister Gurung

Minister for Urban Development, Sita Gurung, has pointed out the need of building a common perspective and collaboration through the Loss and Damage Fund established in Climate Change Conference (COP28) to mitigate impacts of climate change in countries like Nepal. In a ministerial-level meeting on the topic 'Urbanization and Climate Change' held today in course of COP28 taking place in the United Arab Emirates, Minister Gurung laid emphasis on the need of collaborating through the Loss and Damage Fund as countries like Nepal are suffering much damage due to climate-borne disasters. Sharing that there is impact on Nepal's settlements and infrastructures due to climate-induced disasters, she mentioned, "Our preparations to face climate-borne disaster are not sufficient. The UN Secretary General during recent Nepal visit had clearly mentioned that glacier in mountains of Nepal is melting rapidly posing the risk in settlements and infrastructures, public service, economic stability." Minister Gurung further said climate change risk is approaching to our door steps, adding Nepal is at high risk of climate change though its contribution to global carbon emission is zilch. "Our country is witnessing devastating effects of this like landslide, flooding, inundation and drought along with rising temperatures," she viewed. Source: National News Agency Nepal