Common resolution to place legal provisions to end transitional justice

Kathmandu: The government is set to immediately place necessary legal arrangements to conclude the backlog of transitional justice in order to establish lasting peace in the country. The 'Minimum Policy Priorities and Common Resolution' unveiled by the five ruling political parties at the Prime Minister's Office today stated that legal provisions would be made to conclude transitional justice. "Truth should be established on the basis of facts by keeping the victims of sustainable peace process at the centre. The conflict-induced pain should be addressed through justice, compensation, reparation, amnesty and reconciliation being based on the truth", reads the common document. The government has said it will provide medical treatment, employment, self-employment opportunities and rehabilitation to those injured and maimed during the conflict. The government has also said that it will complete the tasks related to compensation, rehabilitation and reparation for the families of the conflict survivors. The go vernment has also put forward a plan to release those unjustly imprisoned during the Tarai-Madhes unrest in accordance with the agreement reached between the government and the agitators earlier. Source: National News Agency Nepal