Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Nepali Congress (NC) leader Gyanendra Bahadur Karki claimed the communication sector had significantly contributed to every political changes in the country.

Minister Karki said so at a programme organized by the Nepal Press Union (NPU) to congratulate the newly elected executive committee of the Sancharika Samuha and the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Journalists (FONIJ) here on Tuesday.

Karki said, "Now the destination is to further strengthen national and social unity and to achieve prosperity for which we need cooperation and support of all."

Stating that the government was ever in favor of freedom of the press and was with the media professional to help communications sector to prosper, the Minister reaffirmed government's commitment for continuous collaboration with the media sector.

He called for contribution from all quarters in the incumbent's government aspiration to make Nepal a prosperous country within a decade.

Similarly, NPU president Badri Sigdel urged the government to take back the bills that are meant to infringe on the freedom of expression and press freedom.

Nepal Television chairperson Samir Jung Shah underscored joint collaboration and contribution between government and media sector to make communication sector prosperous.

FONIJ's president Gajurdhan Rai, Sancharika Samuha's chairperson Bimala Tumbkhewa, general manager of Gorkhapatra Lal Bahadur Airi, vice-president of Federation of Nepalis Journalists Bala Adhikari and NPU's acting general-secretary Bhismaraj Ojha among others presented their respective views on the challenges prevailing in the communication sector of Nepal. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal