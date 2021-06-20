General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Nainakala Thapa has directed the National Information Technology Centre (NITC) to pay special focus on the security of government digital data.

The Minister urged the officials not to compromise on the issue of confidentiality of government data as it is related to national security. Minister Thapa said so during her inspection visit of the NITC office in Singha Durbar on Sunday.

She also pledged her full assistance to the Centre on behalf of the Ministry to the development of information technology.

On the occasion, the Ministry’s Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal directed for efficiency development of the technology centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal