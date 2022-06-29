General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has stressed the need for making Nepali journalism open, free and respected in the South Asia. He made this statement at a seminar with the theme of 'Workplace safety in communications sector' organised here today by the Media Advocacy Group. "The directives related to ensuring workplace safety in communications sector should not be limited to only a document, but it should be implemented in a way that sets an example for all citizens, but not only journalists."

Emphasising a discussion in making the entire society safe, but not only ensuring safety in workplace and fields for media-persons, the minister said, "For media-persons to become disciplined, responsible and impartiality means to rid themselves and the society of violence of any sort."

Similarly, Ministry Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal viewed that communications should be treated differently and sensibly while stating that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure workplace safety in the sector. Workplaces and fields for journalists should always be taken as different and sensible, he said, adding that the Press Council Nepal is an authorised body to make and implement the directive related to workplace safety for media-persons.

"Implementation of the journalist code of conduct and other related directives remains within the purview of the Press Council,” he said. He expressed the hope that the government would help implement the directive related to workplace safety in communications sector.

On the occasion, former Chairperson of the Federation of Nepali Journalists Mahendra Bista tabled a concept of the directive related to workplace safety in communications sector.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal