Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki received the Dashain tika from his mother Ambika Devi Karki on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami festival today.

The Minister received the Dashain tika, jamara and blessings on an auspicious hour of 10:02 am at his Pulchowk-based office quarter.

The Minister also offered tika to the members of his family, according to his personal secretary Ramji Thapa. The Bijaya Dashami celebrations at the minister official residence took place in a close circle by following the health safety protocols owing to risk of COVID-19 infection, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal