Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has left for India on Tuesday to participate in various programs.

During the visit, Minister Sharma is scheduled to participate in the inauguration of the regional office of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly going to inaugurate the Asia Pacific Regional Office of ITU established in New Delhi, the capital of India.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Communications Ministers of various countries are attending the program. Minister Sharma will attend the ministerial-level dialogue with ministers from different countries.

She is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Likewise, Minister Sharma will participate in programs organized by the Nepali Embassy in India and the Nepali community in New Delhi.

The Nepali delegation includes Chairperson of Nepal Telecommunication Authority Purushottam Prasad Khanal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry Gaurav Giri, Manager of Nepal Telecom Bimal Acharya and the Minister's Personal Secretary Hemraj Sharma Pokhrel.

Minister Sharma is scheduled to return home on Friday afternoon.

