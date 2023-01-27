General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has paid tribute to those killed in the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 15.

Tributes were paid to all the victims of the plane crash, including journalists Trubhuvan Poudel and Anil Shahi, at a condolence programme organised by Press Centre Nepal at its central office in local Babarmahal today.

At the programme, Minister Sharma offered tributes to journalists Poudel and Shahi. Poudel was the central member of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), the umbrella organisation of Nepali journalists, and the Vice President of the Press Centre Nepal while Shahi was a member of the Pokhara Metropolitan Committee of the Centre.

Addressing the condolence programme, Minister Sharma described journalist the late Poudel as a person dear to all and a public figure, stressing on the need of emulating his positive traits.

She said the present government is committed to protecting the rights and interests of journalists and the media sector. "The present government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is fully committed to working together with journalists and media sector for resolving the problems in this sector," she reiterated.

Press Centre Nepal's chairperson Bishnu Sapkota and general secretary Santosh Poudel spoke about the personality of the deceased two journalists.

The Centre has shared the establishment of the Tribhuvan Memorial Trust.

An ATR-72 aircraft of the Yeti Airlines that took off from Kathmandu had crashed into the Seti river gorge in Pokhara, killing all 72 people on board, including four crew members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal