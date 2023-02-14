Key Issues

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma made a visit to the Nepal Television (NTV) Kohalpur Broadcasting Center today.

On the occasion, Chief of NTV Kohalpur Vijaya Kumar Verma informed the Minister about the state of affairs of the center.

Likewise, Chairperson of Nepal Television Samirjung Shah said that the NTV management was working hard to manage the required human resources and pledged to proceed in a new way by modifying the television programs and news content.

Also today, Minister Sharma inspected the publishing house of Gorkhapatra Daily in Kohalpur. During the inspection, she emphasized the need to produce, broadcast and publish content that is preferred by readers and viewers.

Minister Sharma, who is also the spokesperson of the government, urged the state-run media to produce and broadcast programmes to inform the target group about the provisions in the Constitution of Nepal. She shared that the government was preparing to operate Radio Nepal and Nepal Television jointly.

Minister Sharma also instructed the state media to work in collaboration with the local level government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal