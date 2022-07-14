education, Science & Technology

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has stressed on forging unity among the communist forces believing in scientific approach.

Addressing a policy dialogue on science and technology organised by Bikalpa Foundation here today, he said there is no alternative to unity among the honest communists with scientific mindset.

The Maoist Centre Chair said: "I had forged Communist unity last time taking a big risk and making sacrifices with the thinking that it is the communists who have a scientific bend of mind in Nepal compared to others and it would work well to bring them all together. Still now, sincere communists having scientific thinking should be one and this mission of ours would be continued."

He opined that policy reforms could be made in the science and technology sector to move ahead on the journey of development and prosperity only if those having scientific thinking move forward united.

Stating that scientific discoveries have been taking place in the science and technology sector as per the need of the general public, former Prime Minister Prachanda underscored the need of utilizing science and technology for increasing people's productivity and production power in the present digital age.

According to him, science should be used consciously for increasing new production and the production capability and for bringing about social transformation in a scientific way.

Leader Prachanda reiterated that the Nepali society needed a new type of discourse with scientific thinking and the communist forces needed to once again stand at one place for leading it and for waging a movement.

He opined that this discussion should be moved ahead as a campaign in a more systematic and planned way among the political forces committed to the scientific approach, development and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal