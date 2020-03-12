General

Update regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Foundation Operations

For the past few weeks, the Rukmini Foundation team in Nepal has been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world, and following guidance from the Nepali government for the early closure of schools, as well as to ensure the safety of the community and our team, we have decided to cancel all planned activities in March and will reconsider our next steps towards the end of the month.

March has always been a very important month for us because not only do we celebrate International Women’s Day every March, but it is also an important month for students coming close to high school graduation. However, the safety of our community and team is paramount, so we are not only cancelling programs, but also advising our staff to avoid coming into the office unless absolutely necessary.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely, work with local experts and consult all available resources to determine our next steps. We realize that this is a serious situation, but we are also working to help provide reliable information about what the community can do to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe. Even in a pandemic, education is still one of the most powerful weapons. Our team visited various villages as well as businesses to provide pamphlets to explain what Coronavirus is, what preventive steps they can take and what they should do in case if they see symptoms.

Even though the reported number of cases is very low currently, the Foundation is going to make sure that the community remains vigilant. We all have to take the appropriate steps to ensure that the spread is limited and that our families and communities are safe, especially the most vulnerable who have little access to the necessary medical care.

We appreciate the continued support of all of our supporters, our volunteers and especially our dedicated staff.

Thank you,

Source: Rukmini Foundation