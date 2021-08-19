General

Two rural municipalities in Kalikot district have reopened community schools amid ongoing COVID-19.

They have issued a circular to the educational institutions to resume classes. Community schools, child development centers and community education centers in Naraharinath Rural Municipality have resumed from today by following the health protocols against the virus as per the decision of the district level COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee and the district health office, said Ratna Singh Saud, chief of the education branch of the rural municipality.

"COVID-19 tests and vaccines for teachers are mandatory. The class resumption follows the direction of the CCMC to reopen classes at the local levels where the infection risks are minimal," he said.

The rural municipality has issued a circular in this regard to Jana Prabhat Secondary School, which would be followed by adhering to the health safety protocols, said Min Bahadur Rawal, assistant principal of the school.

"Teachers and students should mandatorily wear facemasks. Arrangements have been made for students to get a checkup when they show infection symptoms," he said.

Likewise, community schools in Pachaljharana Rural Municipality have reopened classes on an "odd-even day system". Under the rule, odd numbered classes are run on "odd days" and vice-versa.

This decision to reopen classes follows that learning and teaching activities have been affected for long by the infection, said Man Bahadur Shahi, chief of the education section of the rural municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal