Key Issues

The government has started seeking solutions to the problems facing the workers going for foreign employment.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Krishna Kumar Shrestha, has started discussion with stakeholders in order to improve the labour sector. He held discussion with returnee Nepali workers on Monday in this connection.

On the occasion, Nepali migrant workers complained about anomalies in foreign employment sector including cheating right from the beginning of process of foreign employment until their return and not getting the service and facility as determined by the government.

They urged the government to pay attention to create opportunity of employment in the country and to rehabilitate the returnee youths. Returnee migrants said that they did not get the remaining salary while returning home after losing job due to coronavirus pandemic.

They also said that faced problems in foreign land due to lack of skills and were not provided with benefits in par with workers of other countries.

After hearing the plight of Nepali workers in foreign employment, Minister Shrestha shared that the companies not giving service and facilities as per the agreement would be blacklisted and Nepali workers would not be sent in such companies.

He added that the Ministry has been preparing work procedure to reintegrate the returnee migrants.

Representatives of the civil society organisations working in favour of migrant workers were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal