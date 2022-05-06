General

The Company Registrar's Office has closed the services except the essential ones from today.

The Office stated that services other than the highly essential ones have been suspended from today citing a majority of the office employees have been deployed on election duty for the May 13 local election. It said the services will resume from May 14, after the election is over.

Deputy Registrar Achyut Dhungana said works other than very essential ones like registration of companies, company administration and those related to archiving have been suspended from today. The Office has regretted any inconvenience to the service recipients caused due to this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal