Members of House of Representatives- Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha, former Inspector General of Police, Sarbendra Nath Khanal and his aide Nabin Basnet, have jointly filed complaint against former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai at the National Human Rights Commission.

They filed the complaint at the NHRC on Monday demanding fair investigation into the case, citing leader of Janata Samajbadi Party Dr Baburam Bhattarai violated their human rights and defamed their reputation by blaming them of kidnapping a lawmaker.

The complaint demands maximum punishment against Dr Bhattarai, saying they faced false blame of kidnapping a lawmaker of Janata Samajbadi Party, Dr Surendra Yadav. They also said that they as well as their families faced mental torture and disrespect due to false blame. They said lawmaker Dr Bhattarai blamed them of false kidnapping with an objective of taking political benefit with ill intension.

Similarly, recommendation has been made to take action against leaders of Janata Samajbad Party Bishwodeep Pandey and Aankaji Sherpa under cyber-crime, saying they have used words in order to disturb racial harmony and defamed Prime Minister in the social networking site.

Receiving the complaint, NHRC member Prakash Wasti assured of carrying out fair investigation into the case.

Dr Yadav on April 30 had filed complaint at NHRC demanding human right protection, saying he was forcefully brought to Kathmandu from his Mahottari-based house on April 22.

