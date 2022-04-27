General

A complaint was registered at the election office against Raju Thapa who is vying for the post of chairperson of Kathekhola rural municipality from Nepali Congress.

CPN-UML candidate for the same post, Dil Bahadur Karki registered the complaint against Thapa, informed election officer Harka Bahadur Kshetry.

"Karki filed complaint against another canididate Thapa as per the legal arrangement", Kshetry added.

A complaint was also registered against CPN (Unified Socialist)'s candidate for Kathekhola-3 woman member, Deurupa Khadka. As shared, UML candidate for the same post, Tulkidevi Khadka lodged the complaint.

Source: National News Agency Nepal