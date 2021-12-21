General

The entire election results of the Nepali Congress 14th General Convention are expected by Wednesday.

According to the party central election committee, the elections were held on December 13 for 134 posts including office bearers under the 14th General Convention. Results of 63 posts including 13 office bearers have already been announced.

Currently, vote counts of Bagmati, Karnali, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim Province are about to complete and counting of Tharu, Khas Arya, Muslim, and ethnic clusters will be held, said Committee secretary Jagannath Shrestha.

At president, the vote counts for 71 central members are taking place at the party office Sanepa.

The party failed to forge a consensus for e-voting and opted for paper ballot.

Meantime, the major ruling NC is preparing for the Province-2 convention. The party central leaders have intensified lobbying to prove their effective presence in the Province. The central leaders from the federal capital Kathmandu have reached Janakpurdham, the capital of Province 2, in course of the convention.

NC Rautahat President Krishna Yadav and Province 2 minister for physical infrastructure development Ram Saroj Yadav have announced their candidacies for the Province President. The election has been scheduled to kick off on Wednesday morning. The voting for the new leadership was postponed here, citing that the selection of district representatives was awaited. There are a total of 1,920 voters to elect the NC leadership in the Province that comprises eight districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal