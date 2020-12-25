General

Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) has voiced its complaint that Nepali business and entrepreneurs' community has faced trouble in lack of smooth operation of checkpoints towards China.

At a programme organized to welcome and congratulate the newly-elected working committee of Nepal Forum of Economic Journalists (NAFEJ), Chamber Chair Rajesh Kaji Shrestha said the goods and commodities have been stuck on the Chinese checkpoints for over a year.

Chair Shrestha further said the business people have come across a burden of debt and interest when their importing goods worth amounting to tens of million rupees are ruining on the northern checkpoints.

Noting that the agenda of economic development is likely to be shadowed with the emergence of recent political development in the country, he urged the economic journalists to not deviate from following up economic affairs.

The coronavirus-battered entrepreneurs have experienced added burden with the rise in political uncertainty when they are in dire need of positive energy, he further said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal