The people returned from India and kept in quarantine here will have to be mandatorily tested for malaria also as malaria infection was found in some of them.

The quarantined people will be tested for malaria infection along with coronavirus after some of them were found infected with malaria for prevention of malaria in the community, said Dr Gunaraj Awasthi, director of the Health Directorate under the Ministry of Social Development of the Sudur Paschim state government.

He has urged the health offices throughout the Sudur Paschim province to conduct tests for malaria as well on the quarantined people.

“Malaria infection has been found in people coming to Nepal from India. It has become necessary to test the India-returnees for malaria as well, as the ratio of malaria infection among them is more than half,” Dr Awasthi said.

According to him, the ‘P-Falciparum’ strain of malaria has been found in one person kept in quarantine in Dadeldhura and the ‘P-Vivax’ type of malaria infection was found in three quarantined people in Dekhatbhuli and Laljhadi of Kanchanpur district.

Source: National News Agency