Computers have been handed over to the Amarjyoti Janata Secondary School based in Palungtar municiplaity-4, Luintel of Gorkha.

Engage Nepal – the US-based organization having involvement of former US Ambassador to Nepal Scott H DeLisi aided 10 set of computers to the school on Saturday.

On the initiative of ex-student of the school and Associate Professor of Economics in the University of Minnesota, Morris Dr Satish Chandra Devkota, the support was channelized to the school.

School's ex-student and geologist Dr Krishna Chandra Devkota and Palungtar municipality mayor Engineer Deepak Babu Kandel jointly handed over the assistance to school management committee chair Ganga Sunar and headmaster Madhav Raj Devkota.

On the occasion, mayor Kandel said the municipality has been effortful to make the Amarjyoti School as a model academic institution of the district.

He expressed his confidence that the computers would help enhance capacity of the students.

Treasurer of Engage Nepal, Khemraj Sedai expressed happiness to channelize cooperation from the US to the community school of Nepal.

Engage Nepal has mobilized economic assistance of over Rs 60 million during six years after its establishment.

Geologist Dr Devkota said computers would help students adapt to technology.

The school was established in 2017 BS on the initiative of Govinda Raj Devkota and chairpersonship of Krishna Prasad Dhital. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal