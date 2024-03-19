Conclave on Global Peace for Prosperity in Lumbini

Kathmandu: An international conclave on 'Global Peace for Prosperity' is being held in Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha from March 21 to 22. The conference is being hosted jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Honorary Consular Corps Nepal (HCCN). Ambassadors and representatives of different 18 countries who do not have embassies in Nepal, honourary consuls of different countries for Nepal, high ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, experts on foreign affairs and heritage are attending the event. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang and other high officials of Investment Board, Nepal Tourism Board and Lumbini Development Trust are also scheduled to take part in the conclave. The conclave has been organised with the objective of promoting Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, increase investment in Nepal and enhance global fraternity. Discussions and presentations on investment opportunities in Nepal and tourism potential will be made. Dean of HCCN Bishnu Kumar Agarwal said that the event is being organized to connect Lumbini with nearly one billion Buddhists around the globe and to highlight the cultural and religious importance of Lumbini. The event is also expected to contribute to increasing investment in Nepal. Source: National News Agency Nepal